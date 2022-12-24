Defending human rights not exist in foreign policy of West

Ali Bagheri Kani made the comments in his meeting with Abul Kalam Abdul Momen, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, during his trip to Dhaka.

Referring to the double standards of Western powers regarding some international concepts, Bagheri Kani highlighted that the notion of defending human rights and the fight against terrorism doesn't have a place in the foreign policy of the Western powers.

Westerners use human rights and the fight against terrorism as tricks to advance their extravagant policies, he said, adding that whenever their illegitimate interests demand, they will violate human rights.

In this meeting, the Iranian and Bangladeshi diplomats also stressed the role of constructive cooperation in international arenas.

Abdul Momen, for his part, referred to the deep-rooted and historical relations, as well as the cultural, religious, and civilizational commonalities between the two countries.

He also emphasized the need to develop and strengthen the relations between the two countries in all dimensions.

The Iranian senior diplomat also met with Shahriar Alam, the State Minister of the Ministry of foreign affairs of Bangladesh.

In this meeting, the two sides emphasized joint cooperation in international and regional frameworks, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States.

They also stressed that the closer cooperation between Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), will be an efficient framework for promoting regional economic cooperation.

