Russia diplomat criticizes anti-Iran resolution at IAEA’s BoG

Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov made the remarks in an interview with RIA NOVOSTI on Friday and restated that Tehran’s position in the Vienna talks is constructive but Western countries approved the resolution instead of finalization of the agreement.

He expounded the comprehensive explanations and comment on the recent developments on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions as well as Iran’s nuclear program.

The approval of the resolution against the Islamic Republic of Iran in the IAEA Board of Governors was "very untimely" and became an obstacle in the process of Vienna negotiations.

"The resolution [of the IAEA’s Board of Governors] was "very untimely". For several months, nothing has happened in the process of Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions and this was mainly due to the mid-term elections in the US."

Considering that the congressional elections in the United States are over, it is time to gather again and complete the negotiation marathon, because all the conditions are ready for this, Russia’s top diplomat emphasized.

Stating that Iran has a constructive approach in the Vienna talks, Ulyanov clarified that Western negotiators are also aware of it, but instead of finalizing the agreement, they present a resolution that will inevitably and at least temporarily weaken the process of the talks.

