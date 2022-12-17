Russia welcomes upcoming Tehran-IAEA consultations

"We welcome the consultations that the IAEA and Iran are set to hold in Tehran in the coming days," Mikhail Ulyanov told TASS.

The Russian envoy pointed out that the consultations had been scheduled for the second half of November but the "untimely and counterproductive" resolution that the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and France had presented at a session of the IAEA Board of Governors, seeking to put pressure on Iran, had postponed the talks.

The UN nuclear watchdog said Wednesday a technical team will visit Tehran on Sunday.

The news comes just after it was reported earlier today that an IAEA team would visit Iran in the coming days.

“At the invitation of Iran, an IAEA technical team will be in Tehran on Sunday”, an IAEA spokeswoman said, according to Al Arabiya TV English website.

MP/PR