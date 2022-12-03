Bagheri Kani, Ryabkov hold meeting on JCPOA in Moscow

During the meeting, the necessity of cooperation between the two countries in order to strengthen the approach of multilateralism and confront unilateralism and adhere to the principles contained in the United Nations Charter was also emphasized.

Efforts to prevent instrumental, political abuse and selective treatment of human rights issues by Western powers were among the other topics discussed in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov in a tweet on Friday pointed to the meeting of Iran and Russian officials, saying, "Deputy heads of Foreign Ministries of #Russia and #Iran Mr.S.Ryabkov and Dr. A.Bagheri Kani met today in Moscow to discuss the prospects of full-scale implementation of the #JCPOA."

MNA/ FNA14010911000254