Russian, Iranian envoys to Vienna-based organizations meet

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said he held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart in Vienna on Wednesday.

"Met today with the Permanent Representative of #Iran H.E. Mr. Mohsen  NAZIRI ASL. We discussed issues related to the forthcoming session of the #IAEA Board of Governors (Vienna, 16-18 November)," the Russian envoy wrote in a post on his Twitter account.

"I have just wished my Iranian colleagues to hold productive consultations with the #IAEA Secretariat," Ulyanov added in another post.

"I am sure that the outstanding issues related to the past nuclear programme of #Iran can be settled rather quickly through businesslike dialogue," the Russian envoy further said.

Iran said on Wednesday that an Iranian technical delegation will travel to Vienna to discuss cooperation with the IAEA.

