Oct 25, 2022, 6:29 PM

Ulyanov:

IAEA experts to visit Kyiv after Russia warning

TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) – Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will head to Kyiv and Zhovti Vody in the coming days after Russia's warnings about Ukraine preparing a "dirty bomb," a Russian envoy said.

Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday that experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will head to Kyiv and Zhovti Vody in the coming days after Russia's warnings about Ukraine preparing a "dirty bomb," Sputnik news agency reported.

"Several (IAEA) inspectors will visit Kyiv and Zhovti Vody in the coming days," Ulyanov told the Rossiya 24broadcaster.

As a rule, the preliminary results of these visits will be within about a week, and the final ones will not appear soon, the diplomat added.

