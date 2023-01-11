Iran, Russia envoys hold talks in Vienna

Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov made the announcement on Tuesday, saying, "Visited today the Permanent Mission of #Iran to international organisations in Vienna. Had a productive conversation with Ambassador Mohsen NAZIRI ASL on topics of common interest."

He did not provide more details about the meeting, but shortly before he announced the holding of joint meetings of the political delegations of Iran, Russia and China in Vienna and described his talks with his Iranian and Chinese counterparts as productive, saying they signify the emergence of a new triangular in multilateral diplomacy.

"Doesn’t it look like a new triangular in multilateral diplomacy- #China, #Iran and #Russia?" the top Russian diplomat tweeted, emphasizing that such a format "can easily enlarge."

Ulyanov added that many countries are in favor of multilateralism and oppose unilateralism.

"There are many (if not majority of) states who are in favour of multilateralism and against attempts to keep unilateral world alive at all costs," he said.

Since the United States' withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in 2018 followed by subsequent sanctions aimed at crushing the Iranian economy, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has underlined the necessity of pressing ahead with efforts to neutralize the sanctions and counter the US unilateralism.

Under that strategy, Iran has tried to adopt an East-oriented economic policy, expanding its ties with neighboring and other Asian countries and striving to become self-sufficient in key domains.

