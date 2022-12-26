Iran, Russia stress boosting parliamentary relations

Referring to the role of parliaments in promoting relations, the top Iranian diplomat considered the High Commission for Parliamentary Cooperation to be an important mechanism to help the development of Tehran-Moscow relations.

Expressing satisfaction with the increase in commercial exchanges between Iran and Russia, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the need to increase the participation of the private sector in economic cooperation. He also announced the readiness of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this regard.

The coordinator of the Russian parliamentary friendship group, for his part, called for developing Iran-Russia parliamentary relations and exchanging delegations between the parliaments of the two countries.

Iran's head of the Russia-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Iranian parliament was also present at the meeting.

