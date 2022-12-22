Iran voices readiness to boosting ties with Netherlands

Amir-Abdollahian and Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra held a telephone conversation on Thursday to discuss bilateral and international issues.

Referring to the long history of relations between Iran and the Netherlands, Amir-Abdollahian announced the readiness of Iran to further develop cooperation between Tehran and Amsterdam in various fields.

Iran FM also congratulated the Dutch government and nation on Christmas.

Dutch minister, for his part, announced his country's determination for bilateral talks with Iran on political and consular issues.

MNA