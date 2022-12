Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Dec. 22

Kayhan:

Iran increases oil output to 3 mn barrels per day

Taliban ban women from universities

Europe's Christmas of chaos

Etela'at:

World's anger over banning Afghan girls from studying in universities

Asia:

Argentina’s central bank proposes to put Messi on currency notes after World Cup win

Aftab:

Iran-Saudi Arabia FMs hold talks in Jordan

Taliban ban women from universities amid condemnation

Etemad:

Taliban ban Afghan women from university education

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

Iran ready to sign JCPOA agreement if its redlines observed

Iran delivers blow to terrorist network behind Izeh attack

Ghods:

Iran FM: Riyadh ready to continue dialogue with Tehran

MNA/