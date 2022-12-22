Iran reacts to Ukrainian president's accusations in US

Kan'ani on Thursday condemned the repeated accusations and indecent statements of the President of Ukraine in the US Congress regarding the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Pointing out that Iran has repeatedly responded to the baseless accusations of the Ukrainian authorities on the alleged use of Iranian drones in the Ukraine war, the diplomat said, "It is emphasized once again that the Islamic Republic of Iran has not sent any military equipment to any sides involved in the Ukraine war."

"We have always respected the territorial integrity of countries, including Ukraine, and Mr. Zelenskiy should know that Iran may run out of strategic patience regarding such unsubstantiated accusations," Kan'ani underlined.

He went on to say, "It is better for Mr. Zelensky to learn from the fate of some leaders of countries who were pleased with the support of the United States."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who came to Washington on Wednesday to meet US President Joe Biden and secure more aid for Ukraine criticized the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support for Moscow during his speech to Congress.

“Russia found an ally in this genocidal policy: Iran. Iranian deadly drones sent to Russia, in hundreds, became a threat to our critical infrastructure. That is how one terrorist has found the other," Zelensky repeated baseless accusations against Iran.

The Ukrainian president's comments came as Tehran and Moscow have repeatedly rejected reports of drone delivery to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.

Since the beginning of the Ukraine war, Iran has made every effort to resolve the crisis peacefully and has always declared its readiness to help resolve it.

The anti-Iran claims first emerged in July, with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan alleging that Washington had received “information” indicating that the Islamic Republic was preparing to provide Russia with “up to several hundred drones, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline” for use in the war.

MNA/FNA14011001000359