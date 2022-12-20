Alleged use of Iran UAVs in Ukraine unrelated to JCPOA talks

Addressing a UN Security Council meeting, Nebenzya said the story alleging that the Islamic Republic of Iran has been sending drones to Russia for use in Ukraine "has nothing to do" with work to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Tehran’s nuclear program, while it has been actively "promoted by [our] Western colleagues." Meanwhile, "such accusations are of an absolutely far-fetched and artificial nature," the Russian envoy added.

He said Russia was aware that Kyiv’s representatives had been unable so far to provide Tehran with any evidence through diplomatic channels confirming the use of Iranian-made UAVs by the Russian military. "Despite this, the United States and the European Union consider it possible, on the basis of their own fabrications, to get the UN Secretariat drawn into this story without any reason and impose sanctions on Iranian and Russian legal entities and individuals," Nebenzya maintained.

He said it was noteworthy that the insinuations against Russia and Iran concerning drones could be heard exactly when the Vienna talks entered their final stage, TASS reported.

"This shows who is seeking to find a diplomatic way out of the situation and who has been politicizing the discussions and keeps undermining the fundamentals of the JCPOA," the Russian diplomat concluded.

MP/PR