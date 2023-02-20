"Language of threat does not work with Iran": Ulyanov

"Sounds like an ultimatum. This is called the #EU diplomacy nowadays. #Brussels doesn’t understand that such language doesn’t work with the authorities of #Iran," Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted on Monday in reaction to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's anti-Iran tweet.

Referring to his telephone conversation with Iranian top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Borrell repeated in a tweet yesterday baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

This comes as Iran and Russia have always rejected baseless allegations leveled by Europeans that Tehran supplied Moscow with assistance in the war in Ukraine.

MNA