  1. Politics
Feb 20, 2023, 3:03 PM

"Language of threat does not work with Iran": Ulyanov

"Language of threat does not work with Iran": Ulyanov

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – Language of threat doesn’t work with the authorities of Iran, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna said in reaction to EU's Borrell's anti-Iran remarks.

"Sounds like an ultimatum. This is called the #EU diplomacy nowadays. #Brussels doesn’t understand that such language doesn’t work with the authorities of #Iran," Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted on Monday in reaction to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's anti-Iran tweet.

Referring to his telephone conversation with Iranian top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Borrell repeated in a tweet yesterday baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

This comes as Iran and Russia have always rejected baseless allegations leveled by Europeans that Tehran supplied Moscow with assistance in the war in Ukraine.

MNA

News Code 197592
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News