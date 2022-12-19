1 killed, several injured in Pakistan hostage-taking incident

At least one policeman was killed and many others were injured when the TTP group seized a counter-terrorism center and took some people, hostage, in the Bannu district of Pakistan's troubled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Out Look reported.

One of the militants, who had been arrested and being interrogated at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station inside the cantonment, on Sunday snatched an AK-47 from the police and opened fire.

He then freed other suspects being held at the building who took control of the compound. They also took several policemen hostage.

The situation is still tense 17 hours after the incident as a military operation is going on.

The body of one policeman killed in the shooting has been shifted to a local hospital in Bannu.

Akram Khan Durrani, a former chief minister of the province, and sitting provincial minister Malik Shah Muhammad have reached Bannu to initiate talks with the militants.

RHM/PR