4 IRGC members martyred in clashes with terrorists in SE

The Public Relations of the Quds Headquarters in the southeast of the country in a statement on Monday morning announced that Second lieutenant Guardsman Mohammad Goudarzi and three Basij members identified as Rahim Bakhsh Peraki, Hamidreza Abedi and Mahmoud Nikkhahzadeh were martyred in the clashes broke out between the members of a terrorist group and the IRGC ground forces in the border area of Saravan.

According to the statement, the terrorists had to flee toward Pakistan after they were confronted by the powerful presence of IRGC forces.

No further details have been reported on the incident.

SKH/IRN84974391