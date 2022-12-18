  1. Politics
FM Amir-Abdollahian to pay visit to Jordan

TEHRAN, Dec. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is scheduled to pay a visit to Jordan's capital on Monday.

The top Iranian diplomat will travel to Amman, the capital of Jordan, to participate in the second iteration of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership.

The summit will take place on December 20 in Amman, Jordan, according to a report from El-Nashra.

At the summit, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, and several more Arab nations are expected to attend.

Some Lebanese sources have speculated that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will meet on the sidelines of the conference.

