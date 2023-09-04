EU states participation in Baghdad 3 conf. questionable

Iran's Ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al Sadegh hosted the Kuwait Ambassador to Baghdad Tarik Abdullah Al-Faraj at the Iranian Embassy in Baghdad on Monday.

In the meeting, two sides highlighted important Iraq's position in the region and rejected the role of countries outside the region, including Europeans, in the Baghdad 3 conference as questionable.

The two diplomats reviewed the latest regional and international developments and welcomed the efforts of the Iraqi government led by "Mohammed Shia al-Sudani" to advance construction and services projects.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, emphasized the need to increase multilateral and regional interactions and dialogues in light of peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna had discussed the initial steps and preparations for the Baghdad-3 Conference for Cooperation and Partnership during a phone call with Fuad Hussein, the Iraqi Foreign Minister.

Fuad Hossein, for his part, emphasized that the Baghdad 3 conference will focus on the economic relations of the neighboring countries of Iraq and how to transform political synergy into economic synergy.

The second edition of the meeting of Iraq's neighboring countries was hosted by Jordan with the participation of the officials of Iran, Jordan, Egypt, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Turkey, Bahrain and France last year.

The third edition of the Baghdad conference is scheduled to be held in Baghdad before the end of this year with the participation of officials from neighboring countries and the region.

