US always had instrumental attitude toward human rights issue

Considering the history and approach of the US administration in the past and present era shows that human rights do not have a real place in its politics and function, and the American regime has always had a political, instrumental attitude towards the issue of human rights, Nasser Kan'ani said on Thursday in reaction to the interventionist remarks of US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan regarding Iran's internal affairs.

The senior Iranian diplomat added that US' good relations and alliance with the Zionist regime are among other examples of Us' false behavior on the issue of human rights.

Kan'ani also considered the new statements of the US National Security Advisor as another example of US intervention and support for the recent unrest in Iran under the pretext of defending human rights and criticized the inhumane US sanctions imposed on the Iranian nation.

The US officials didn't care about the inhumane consequences of the sanctions on the life, health, security, and livelihood of the Iranian nation during the past four decades, he cited, adding, "They imposed cruel and, in their own words, paralyzing sanctions on all Iranian people, including Iranian children, women, girls, and mothers."

"Despite the hypocrisy and continuous lying of the American government officials, the public opinion of the world has enough knowledge about the black history of human rights of this regime and will not be deceived by their rhetoric and political shows," Kan'ani emphasized.

In reaction to the US-drafted solution that terminated Iran’s membership in the CSW, Iran UN Mission also condemned the US non-unanimous resolution and said that such a politically motivated decision was made illegally by a lawbreaker member of the UN.

The US action was a clear attack on the rule-based foundation of the UN system and a mockery of multilateralism, the Iran mission said, considering the US withdrawal from JCPOA as another harmful action that shows how the United States acts against multilateralism.

"The United Nations must not allow the United States to pursue its unilateral, arrogant, and self-centered agenda indefinitely, or to exploit any loopholes in the norms and procedures of UN institutions," the Iranian diplomat stressed and called on the international community to not allow its member countries to give in to US pressure.

The US-drafted solution was approved with 29 votes in favor, eight votes against, and 16 abstentions.

