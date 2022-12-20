Putting end to Iran’s CSW membership result of foes’ pressure

Masoud Setayeshi condemned terminating Iran’s CSW membership, adding that the move is designed and implemented to cover up the countercultural and ethical measures of so-called supporting states against women's society around the world.

The anti-Iran action was led by those whose countries have the greatest oppression, and social inequalities against women in their societies, he noted.

So-called advocates of the woman’s rights are silent to these measures, he further noted.

Iranian women’s accomplishment over the past four decades has terrified the enemies, the official pointed out.

Woman plays a key role in Iranian families, he said, calling on the international bodies to react to the anti-Iran and anti-women measure.

Earlier, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran Amir Saeid Iravani said that the United States has resorted to bullying and hypocrisy aimed at pursuing its agenda of terminating Iran’s membership in the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

