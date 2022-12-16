Iran slams UNGA’s resolution as ‘devoid of legitimacy’

Nasser Kan’ani made the comments in a statement early on Friday, a day after a resolution dubbed “Situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran” was adopted by 80 in favor and 29 against, with 65 abstentions, Press TV reported.

Put forward by Canada and supported by European countries and the Israeli regime, the resolution “reflects the hypocrisy of its designers and is devoid of legitimacy,” Kan’ani said.

“The hypocritical approach of sponsors of this resolution in exploiting international institutes to exert pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran is a clear example of abusing sublime human rights concepts and values to pursue short-sighted political objectives,” he added.

The spokesman said this is part of the efforts of Western countries to maintain the “Iranophobia project” and “psychological war” against the Islamic Republic.

Sponsors of this resolution have violated “all fundamental principles of human rights” in the world, he said, urging them to stop accompanying the US’s economic terrorism against the Iranian nation and hosting terrorist groups instead of expressing “hypocritical” sympathy with Iranian people over human rights issues.

Respecting human rights is among religious and legal principles in the Islamic Republic, Kan’ani said, noting that the country is “serious” in adhering to its international commitments with regard to human rights.

Kan’ani also noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to hold dialogue and develop a constructive cooperation with all legitimate international mechanisms and countries based on mutual respect and non-discrimination to promote the status of human rights globally.

MNA