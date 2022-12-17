Iran never to back down from its redlines: Envoy

In a meeting with several Lebanese media activists, Amani touched upon Tehran-Beirut relations and the Vienna negotiations on lifting the illegal sanctions imposed by the West against the Iranian nation.

"We are eager to respect the will of the Lebanese people and will not interfere in their internal affairs in any way," the Iranian envoy cited.

Referring to the negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, Amani stressed that Iran will never give up on its redlines, which will secure the interests of the Iranian people.

The nuclear deal was sealed in 2015 by China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the UK, and the US, as well as the EU. The US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded by gradually dropping its own obligations under the deal. The two started talks on JCPOA revival after the change of power in the White House.

Vienna has hosted several rounds of talks since April 2021.

