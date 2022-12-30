US reportedly mulling sending BFV to Ukraine in aid package

A final decision to send the Bradleys to Ukraine has not been made, a report by Bloomberg indicated, also noting that it remained unclear as to when said vehicles would even be operational.

Mark Cancian, a former White House defense budget analyst, told the outlet that the "Bradley would provide a major increase in ground combat capability because it is, in effect, a light tank" as opposed to the previously issued M113s, according to Sputnik.

The lightly armored Bradley vehicle is armed with a 25 mm gun and TOW anti-tank missiles.

However, the report underscored that even if the Bradley were dispatched, it would be months before they would be in use on account of the required training.

A similar issue has also emerged in regards to the Patriot missile defense system that the US only more recently announced would be provided to Ukraine.

Moreover, the report said, citing to sources, that the Patriot missile defense system that the United States will send to Ukraine will not become operational before the spring due to the extensive training Ukrainian forces will undergo.

In fact, earlier reports indicated that the US Defense Department was considering the possibility of training Ukrainian soldiers stateside, more specifically at US bases within the US.

To date, training provided to Ukraine's forces have been conducted across European countries, such as Poland and Germany.

RHM/PR