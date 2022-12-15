Washington practically become party to Ukraine war

Washington will not be able to evade responsibility for Kyiv's terrorist actions, including for aiming rockets at Russian targets, Maria Zakharova said at a briefing Thursday.

"Washington, which has practically become a party to the conflict, will not be able to evade complicity in the terror unleashed by the Kyiv regime against Russian civilians and absolve itself of responsibility for the deaths and destruction caused by American weapons on American tip-off," she said, TASS reported.

The diplomat drew attention to the fact that the shelling of civilian objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was carried out on direct orders from Kyiv "with the approval of the United States, which is directly involved in the aiming of artillery and missile systems and provides satellite intelligence to the Ukrainian armed forces."

"American journalists openly write that the Pentagon has greenlit drone strikes on Russian territory," Zakharova pointed out, "Inspired by this support, Ukrainian politicians are already declaring their intention to strike critical infrastructure near Moscow."

