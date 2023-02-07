Iran ready to assist neighbors in space technology

"Iran has entered a new stage in space technology," Salarieh told Al Mayadeen during an interview.

"In the field of space technology, we have reached a new stage by turning it into an industrial field, and now we are ready to help neighboring countries in the field of space technology," he stressed, adding that Iran's space technology is almost completely domestic.

The Iranian Space Agency is Iran's governmental space agency. Iran became an orbital-launch-capable nation in 2009. Iran is one of the 24 founding members of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, which was set up on 13 December 1958.

