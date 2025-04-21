Swiss FM expresses readiness to assist in Iran–US talks

On Sunday night, Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, held a telephone conversation with Ignazio Cassis, the Swiss Foreign Minister, during which they discussed bilateral relations and several international issues.

During the call, Minister Araghchi thanked Switzerland for its valuable role in the nuclear negotiations of the 2010s, and also briefed his Swiss counterpart on the latest developments in the ongoing indirect talks between Iran and the United States.

Minister Cassis, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the progress of the negotiations and reaffirmed Switzerland’s willingness to provide any support necessary to help advance the dialogue.

