  1. Politics
Apr 21, 2025, 7:43 AM

Trump says hopes for Russia-US deal to be made in coming week

Trump says hopes for Russia-US deal to be made in coming week

TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump has said that he hopes that a deal on settling the Ukrainian crisis will be made in the coming week.

"Hopefully Russia and Ukraine will make a deal this week. Both will then start to do big business with the United States of America," he wrote on his Truth Social network, TASS reported.

At a meeting with Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff, on April 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce until 12:00 a.m. Moscow time (9:00 p.m. GMT) on April 21. He also urged Kiev to follow suit.

Gerasimov issued a corresponding order to Russian troops engaged in the special military operation. The truce came into effect from 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT) on April 19.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that the Easter truce will expire this night and there had been no orders from Putin to extend it.

MP/

News ID 230842

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News