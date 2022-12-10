Iran lambasts Australia for hypocritical sanctions

Nasser Kan'ani condemned the Australian government's move in imposing sanctions against some Iranian individuals and entities and said, "Australia's action is an example of interference in Iran's internal affairs and inciting and promoting violence and hatred."

"Australia's new anti-Iran action took place while the government of that country has been systematically violating the basic rights of Australian aborigines, prisoners and asylum seekers for many years and the country has become a safe haven for elements of anti-Iranian terrorist and separatist groups."

Recalling Australia's international commitments in the field of fighting terrorism, spreading hatred and respecting human rights, Kan'ani considered Australia's human rights record to be "dark" which needs to be paid attention to by international attention.

