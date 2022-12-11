UN calls for justice for Yemeni people

On the occasion of World Human Rights Day, he took this opportunity to pay tribute to the courage of human rights defenders in Yemen.

The United Nations will spare no efforts in line with achieving dignity, freedom, and justice for all Yemeni people, Grundberg emphasized.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arb Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Sudan, Egypt and Kuwait started their aggression against Yemen on March 25, 2015, by forming the so-called Arab coalition, but after almost seven years of this brutal aggression, other Saudi allies have not moved out of the Coalition.

During these years, thousands of innocent Yemeni citizens, most of whom are women and children, have lost their lives caused by the airstrikes launched by Saudi fighter jets.

