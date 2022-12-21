  1. Politics
Dec 21, 2022, 7:00 PM

Omani delegation arrives in Sana'a with new ceasefire bid

Omani delegation arrives in Sana'a with new ceasefire bid

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – The spokesman of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement said that an Omani delegation arrived in the capital of Yemen to offer to the Sana'a government a new proposal for a ceasefire.

The Yemeni media reported on Wednesday afternoon that a delegation from the Sultan of Oman's "Haitham bin Tariq" office has arrived in Yemen to negotiate with the authorities in Sana'a government.

According to the report of the "Yemen News" Arabic-language website, the plane of the Sultanate Air Force has landed at Sana'a airport with "Mohammed Abdul Salam", the spokesman of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement and the head of the Ansarallah negotiating team.

According to the report, the Omani delegation will make proposals in the meeting with the Yemeni authorities in order to extend the ceasefire in Yemen and also hold consultations to establish comprehensive peace. 

Yemen's Ansarullah movement has not given more details about the reasons for the visit of the Omani delegation yet. This is while the military and humanitarian ceasefire in Yemen expired without a new agreement between the parties on October 2nd.

MNA/5661738

News Code 195225
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News