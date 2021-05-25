  1. Iran
May 25, 2021, 8:59 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 25

TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, May 25.

Ebtekar:

5th round of Vienna talks can be final round: FM spox

Palestinians will see the final victory: Leader

Lifting of sanctions is not negotiation leverage but US’ duty

Ettela’at:

Iran-China coop. necessary for confronting US’ coalition-building: Rouhani

‘You Palestinian brothers will see the final victory’: Leader

Iran-IAEA agreement extended for one month

Iran:

Iran ready to enhance coop. with China: Rouhani tells Xi  

Kayhan:

Extension of Iran-IAEA agreement; one-sided privilege for those who violated JCPOA

Tehran-Beijing ties long-term, strategic: Rouhani

Shargh:

Zarif calls on Blinken to drop Trump’s policy

