Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 25

Ebtekar:
5th round of Vienna talks can be final round: FM spox
Palestinians will see the final victory: Leader
Lifting of sanctions is not negotiation leverage but US’ duty
Ettela’at:
Iran-China coop. necessary for confronting US’ coalition-building: Rouhani
‘You Palestinian brothers will see the final victory’: Leader
Iran-IAEA agreement extended for one month
Iran:
Iran ready to enhance coop. with China: Rouhani tells Xi
Kayhan:
Extension of Iran-IAEA agreement; one-sided privilege for those who violated JCPOA
Tehran-Beijing ties long-term, strategic: Rouhani
Shargh:
Zarif calls on Blinken to drop Trump’s policy
