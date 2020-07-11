Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 11

Aftab:
Some comments on Iran-China coop. are ‘absurd’: Deputy FM
Ebtekar:
China vows to respond to US sanctions
Rouhani urges for developing protocols for Muharram mourning ceremonies
Ettela’at:
Details of Iran-China coop. agreement to be announced to public: deputy FM
Iran:
VP: Country’s conditions ‘tough’ but not ‘deadlock’
Serial of spreading rumors; this time, China
Javan:
US isolated in UN Human Rights Council
No chance for adoption of US’ anti-Iran resolution: Moscow
Iran, Syria sign agreement to bypass Caesar sanctions
Kayhan:
All that goes on behind opposition to Iran-China agreement: America’s rage over ditching sanctions
Israeli regime afraid of deployment of 3rd Khordad missile system in Syria
19 provinces in ‘red’ or ‘alert’ status; cutting unnecessary travels a must
MAH
