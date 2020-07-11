Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 11

Aftab:

Some comments on Iran-China coop. are ‘absurd’: Deputy FM

Ebtekar:

China vows to respond to US sanctions

Rouhani urges for developing protocols for Muharram mourning ceremonies

Ettela’at:

Details of Iran-China coop. agreement to be announced to public: deputy FM

Iran:

VP: Country’s conditions ‘tough’ but not ‘deadlock’

Serial of spreading rumors; this time, China

Javan:

US isolated in UN Human Rights Council

No chance for adoption of US’ anti-Iran resolution: Moscow

Iran, Syria sign agreement to bypass Caesar sanctions

Kayhan:

All that goes on behind opposition to Iran-China agreement: America’s rage over ditching sanctions

Israeli regime afraid of deployment of 3rd Khordad missile system in Syria

19 provinces in ‘red’ or ‘alert’ status; cutting unnecessary travels a must

MAH