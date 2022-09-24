Iran, EAEU trade value hits $5bn: official

Mir-Hadi Seyyedi said on Friday that the Islamic Republic of Iran implemented a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) three years ago with limited coverage, he stated.

When the PTA was implemented between Iran and EAEU, the total value of trade between the two sides hit $2.5 billion, the rate of which has now reached $5 billion.

Seyyedi pointed to the value of trade between Iran and EAEU's member states by the end of the current year and said that it is predicted that Iran’s value of trade with EAEU member states will considerably increase within the next one or two months.

Iran and EAEU’s member states enjoy the high potential to increase the bilateral value of trade by $30 billion, he added.

