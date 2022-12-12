Iran-Iraq trade value to hit $10bn by yearend: official

Yahya Al-e Es’hagh stated on Monday that the trade between the two countries will promote considerably with the removal of trade barriers.

With the effective measures taken by the officials of the two countries, trade between Iran and Iraq has been ameliorated, he emphasized.

Turning to the ups and downs of trade between the two countries, Al-e Es’hagh noted that reduced global trade was one of the main reasons behind the trade decline between the two countries.

The chairman pointed to the recent visit of the Iraqi prime minister to Iran and stated that officials of the two countries focused on boosting their activities in nine major pivots, some of them related to the political and security sectors.

Joint investment and cooperation in the oil sector were also emphasized by high-ranking officials of the two countries, he underlined.

In general, Iran and Iraq agreed to improve monetary and banking relations, so the central banks of the two countries were instructed to facilitate the existing situation in line with the removal of barriers facing ahead.

