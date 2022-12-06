Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Dec. 6

Kayhan:

Kan’ani: Tehran not to negotiate with US, E3 under pressure, threats

IRGC vows to give firm response to rioters

Volume of Iran's non-oil export hit $70bn

Javan:

Gen. Bagheri: Iranian nation can distinguish between protest, riot

US, Europe paying price for hesitation in JCPOA talks

Iran:

Revolution of organ transplantation in Iran

Bazars crowded as people prepare for Yalda night

Jomhouri Eslami:

Macron says US policies to weaken Europe

New hopes for revival of JCPOA

Donya-e Eghtesad:

Turkey struggling with inflation

Etela'at:

Iran seeks to reach conclusion in JCPOA talks

Etemad:

China's Xi to travel Saudi Arabia despite Washington's warnings

