Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Dec. 6

Kayhan:
Kan’ani: Tehran not to negotiate with US, E3 under pressure, threats
IRGC vows to give firm response to rioters
Volume of Iran's non-oil export hit $70bn
Javan:
Gen. Bagheri: Iranian nation can distinguish between protest, riot
US, Europe paying price for hesitation in JCPOA talks
Iran:
Revolution of organ transplantation in Iran
Bazars crowded as people prepare for Yalda night
Jomhouri Eslami:
Macron says US policies to weaken Europe
New hopes for revival of JCPOA
Donya-e Eghtesad:
Turkey struggling with inflation
Etela'at:
Iran seeks to reach conclusion in JCPOA talks
Etemad:
China's Xi to travel Saudi Arabia despite Washington's warnings
