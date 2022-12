Ettela’at

Construction of 1st nuclear power plant started with indigenized technical know-how: AEOI chief

No one allowed to violate country’s Constitution: Pres. Raeisi

Aftab

Iraqi PM’s visit to Tehran to solve major part of political, security challenges

Abrar

Karun nuclear power plant increased country’s industrial, technology capacity: AEOI chief

Azarbaijan

Iran’s gas export to neighboring Turkey up 70%

MA/