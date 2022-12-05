Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Dec. 5

Kayhan
Giant oil refining unit becomes operational in Abadan
Self-sufficiency in nuclear energy neutralized health-related sanctions: AEOI chief
Ettela’at
Refraining from inflationary policies ‘13th government top priority’: Pres. Raeisi
Jomhouri Eslami
Iraqi border guards take control of borderline with Iran and Turkey
Abrar
Iran’s relations with neighbors on path of development, growth: Deputy FM Bagheri Kani
Afkar
Iran poised to increase gas production capacity in Persian Gulf
Eghtesad-e-Mardom
Iran, Serbia ties ‘growing, constructive’: Amir-Abdollahian
Belgrade eyes expanding relations with Iran in all areas: Serbian FM
MA//
Your Comment