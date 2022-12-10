SA seeking to hold positive ties with Iran, Saudi FM says

"We hear positive words from Iran and we hope that these words will turn into positive relations," Saudi FM said on Friday night.

Riyadh seeks to establish ties that will serve the stability of the region and the well-being of the people, the top Saudi diplomat added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Faisal bin Farhan said that Saudi Arabia also emphasizes cooperation with China. "We cooperate with Beijing in the Persian Gulf and Arab countries in the fields of education and culture. Cooperation with China will help to face the challenges," he noted.

Iran and Saudi Arabia are holding talks at the security level after a period of cut diplomatic ties. Four rounds of Tehran-Riyadh negotiations were held last year and the fifth round was held several months ago in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

MP/IRN14010919000181