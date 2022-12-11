Yemen warns Saudi coalition over any economic escalation

"Sana'a will not stand idly in front of any escalation by the aggression with the economic card," Daris told Almasirah on Saturday.

He called on foreign companies that intend to carry out new looting operations in the future to return to Sana'a before taking any step related to sovereign wealth.

He warned of undesirable consequences if Sana'a's warnings were not taken seriously.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Jalal al-Rowaishan, the Yemeni deputy prime minister, addressing the US-Saudi aggression had emphasized that in the face of aggression, with the aim of reclaiming the rights of the Yemeni people, all options are on the table.

On November 21, Yemen's Armed Forces thwarted an attempt to loot crude oil from the port of Al-Dhabbah in Hadhramaut Governorate, used for smuggling by the US-Saudi aggression.

The Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree stressed that the enemy tried to take measures to avoid direction but the Armed Forces were able to monitor and

