Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes Rimini's coast in Italy

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that the earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck off Rimini's coast in Italy.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), and was about 64 km east of Rimini, EMSC added.
TEHRAN, Nov. 09 (MNA) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck near the coast of the Italian town of Rimini on Wednesday.
