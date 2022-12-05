  1. World
  2. Africa
Dec 5, 2022, 12:45 PM

Flood claims at least 9 lives in Johannesburg, S. Africa

Flood claims at least 9 lives in Johannesburg, S. Africa

TEHRAN, Dec. 05 (MNA) – At least nine people died, with eight others still missing after being swept away by a flash flood on Saturday along the Jukskei River in Johannesburg, South Africa, according to rescue officials, cited by media.

According to a recent report by the South African National Sea Rescue Institute, a total of 8.862 people drowned in South Africa between the years 2016 and 2021, which means 28 people drown in the country on a weekly average, Sputnik reported.

It added that two bodies were found on Saturday during the rescue mission, which resumed the next day, leading to the discovery of seven more dead people. The operation involves the police, fire service, and specialist aquatic rescue teams.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi issued a statement saying 33 people were on the banks of the Jukskei River in Johannesburg when the flash flood occurred.

Many people were in the river during the storm, and flash floods took them into the river, he added.

AMK/PR

News Code 194492

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News