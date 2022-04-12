  1. World
Apr 12, 2022, 3:45 PM

Overnight floods kill 20 in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – At least 20 people are thought to have died in South Africa’s eastern coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal due to unusually heavy rainfall, according to media reports.

There are fears that numerous people have been injured while damage to property was extensive in the overnight rains. The military has been put on alert.

Local media outlet eNCA reported that major roads in the cities of Durban and Umlazi have been closed due to the flooding. The situation was aggravated by power outages while the country’s ageing infrastructure appeared unable to absorb the masses of water.

On social media, residents shared videos of water rushing into houses and settlements. A government spokesperson called on the public to stay indoors as the rainfall continues.

