Iran slams west dual standards in face of protests

Officials of regimes that have staged coups, conspiracies, interventions, and wars with millions of deaths in their history, recently stand out as defenders of human rights in other countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani said in a tweet on Sunday.

Moreover, despite the false gestures of human rights, they have not succeeded in hiding their anti-human rights nature, he added.

Referring to the western countries' paradoxical behaviors regarding the unrest in Iran and the unrest in their own countries, Kan'ani sarcastically stated that protests in England, Germany, France, Canada, and Australia are bad and deserve severe treatment, but riots in their target countries are good and deserve support.

"After dividing terrorism into good and bad, the heads of these regimes also provide their own definition of unrest and protest. (They believe that) Death is good, but for the neighbor," he said.

His remarks come as UK prime minister Rishi Sunak pledged police powers to tackle the protests in the country. Earlier, under the pretext of defending human rights and in support of the rioters in Iran, the UK imposed illegal anti-Iran sanctions.

Rishi Sunak has said it is "completely unacceptable" that people were having their lives disrupted by a "selfish minority" who join illegal protests.

MP