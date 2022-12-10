Suppressing protests in UK more hideous than double standards

While the westerners call for a civil war in Iran, they give their own police extraordinary powers to suppress protests, Bahadori Jahromi wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

"This is more hideous than double standards," he stressed.

Saying that the UK has used the army to suppress the peaceful protests, Bahadori Jahromi called on the British government not to use violence against its citizens.

Iran carefully observes the UK government's behavior toward the people who are worried about the upcoming harsh winter and are angry about the economic situation, discrimination, and inequality, according to him.

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak recently pledged police powers to tackle the protests in the country. Earlier, under the pretext of defending human rights and in support of the rioters in Iran, the UK imposed illegal anti-Iran sanctions.

Rishi Sunak has said it is "completely unacceptable" that people were having their lives disrupted by a "selfish minority" who join illegal protests.

A series of protests filled the streets of the largest UK cities recently, with people rallying for causes ranging from a cost-of-living crisis and pay rises to protecting the climate.

