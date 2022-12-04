  1. Culture
Iran attending Beirut International & Arab Book Fair

TEHRAN, Dec. 04 (MNA) – Iran has participated in the 64th edition of the Beirut International and Arab Book Fair that kicked off on Sunday.

Iran has showcased over 500 titles on various topics at the event.

The book fair, which will last until Dec. 11, is being held after three years of a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exposition features 123 publishing houses from countries such as Iran, Oman, United Arab Emirates, France, Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon.

The eight-day-long event will include 24 symposiums for participants to interact and discuss various topics.

The first edition of the book fair was held in the mid-1950s, making it one of the oldest book fairs in the Arab region.

