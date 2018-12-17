Iranian publishers loom at Beirut Book Fair

Iranian publishers have put tens of books into display in the exhibition with a wide gamut of topics, including, novels and autobiographies. The books, which are translated into Arabic mainly cover the war, resistance, revolution, and other cultural themes.

Sureh-Mehr, Nashr 27 ‎Be’sat, and Fatehan are among the prominent Iranian publishers participating in the event.

245 Arab and foreign publishing institutes from eight countries, including Kuwait, Egypt, Sudan, Oman, Palestine, Iran, and Ukraine have participated in this year’s edition with 170 Lebanese publishers, as well as 75 foreign and Arab publishers.

The annual event is organized by the Arab Cultural Club and the Union of Publishers in Lebanon.

The event will go on for 12 days and will wrap up on Dec. 25.

