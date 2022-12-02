Italian embassy vehicle destroyed in firebombing

Italian Prime Minister Premier Giorgia Meloni offered solidarity to the official and expressed profound concern for the attack against her.

The embassy official was identified by Italian authorities as Susanna Schlein, a career diplomat and the sister of the prominent Italian lawmaker Elly Schlein.

No one was hurt in the incident outside the official’s home in a northern suburb of the Greek capital. Fire Service officials said a crude incendiary device exploded in the garage of the diplomat's home, burning one car and damaging a second. Eighteen firefighters and six fire trucks were sent to the scene, the officials said.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who was due to pay a scheduled visit to Athens later Friday, said he would visit the embassy and meet with staff there, ABC News reported.

Greece’s Foreign Ministry called the attack “reprehensible.” It added that the incident “will in no way disturb the excellent relations and the long-standing bonds of friendship between Greece and its partner and ally, Italy.”

