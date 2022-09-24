  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Sep 24, 2022, 8:20 PM

Massive explosion reported in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif

Massive explosion reported in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif

TEHRAN, Sep. 24 (MNA) – A massive explosion reported in Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan on Saturday.

According to the Sputnik news agency, a strong explosion hit the second district of the Taliban police in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in Balkh province of Afghanistan.

No further details have not been released yet.

ZZ/

News Code 191792
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191792/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News