Iran's trade with Turkey crosses $4 bn in 10 months

TEHRAN, Dec. 06 (MNA) – Iran and Turkey traded $4.49 billion worth of goods during the first 10 months of 2022 to register a 20.45% year-on-year rise, the latest data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute show.

Iran’s exports stood at $2.5 billion, up 29.85% while imports grew by 10.41% to $1.99 billion.

Bilateral trade stood at $417.14 million in September, down 7.13% YOY, with Turkish exports at $228.48 million, up 7.13% YOY, and Iranian exports at $228.48 million, registering a 25.64% decline YOY, Financial Tribune reported.

Iran and Turkey traded $4.77 billion worth of goods in 2021 to register a 69.12% rise compared with the preceding year. Iranian exports stood at $2.52 billion, up 145.18% year-on-year, while imports grew by 25.5% to $2.25 billion.

