Anti-Iran resolution complicated JCPOA revival talks

This issue is a clear example of falling into the same trap over and over again, he said, adding that the political situation on the revival of JCPOA is unfavorable, but the distance between the parties involved in JCPOA talks is not so great.

According to him, such an agreement could be reached quickly if there is political will for an agreement by all JCPOA parties.

In the past, such resolutions have caused long-term interruptions in the talks, and now at the most critical moment when an agreement was within reach, such measures are detrimental, Ryabkov emphasized.

