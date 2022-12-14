IAEA officials due in Tehran in coming days: AEOI chief

"Our interactions with the agency (IAEA) are ongoing, and we hope that a step forward will be taken to resolve the obstacles and ambiguities," the AEOI chief told reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet session today.

Referring to the latest nuclear fuel supply situation, Eslami emphasized the need to develop the nuclear industry in the power plant field.

He pointed to the air pollution in large Iranian cities which is caused by the temperature inversion during cold season of year and stressed the need to use the nuclear energy as a clear sources of energy in the service of the people.

