  1. Politics
Dec 14, 2022, 1:34 PM

IAEA officials due in Tehran in coming days: AEOI chief

IAEA officials due in Tehran in coming days: AEOI chief

TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (MNA) – IAEA officials are scheduled to visit Tehran in the coming days, the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said on Wednesday.

"Our interactions with the agency (IAEA) are ongoing, and we hope that a step forward will be taken to resolve the obstacles and ambiguities," the AEOI chief told reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet session today.

Referring to the latest nuclear fuel supply situation, Eslami emphasized the need to develop the nuclear industry in the power plant field.

He pointed to the air pollution in large Iranian cities which is caused by the temperature inversion during cold season of year and stressed the need to use the nuclear energy as a clear sources of energy in the service of the people.

MP/IRN84970132

News Code 194939

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News